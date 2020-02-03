UrduPoint.com
Capital Development Authority's Lax Attitude Towards Hiring New Consultant Disappoints Senate Body

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 09:48 PM

Capital Development Authority's lax attitude towards hiring new consultant disappoints Senate body

The sub-committee of the upper house on Monday showed displeasure over Capital Development Authority (CDA)'s lax attitude towards hiring of the new consultant for construction of an additional block of the Parliament Lodges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :The sub-committee of the upper house on Monday showed displeasure over Capital Development Authority (CDA)'s lax attitude towards hiring of the new consultant for construction of an additional block of the Parliament Lodges.

The Senate sub-committee of the Senate House Committee under the chairmanship of Senator Mir Muhammad Yousuf Badini in the Parliament Lodges discussed in detail the process of re-tendering of the contract of construction of the additional block of the Parliament Lodges.

The committee was informed that the previously hired consultant was pressuring the CDA to end the contract despite receiving 75 percent of the payment.

The committee asserted that all codal formalities should be fulfilled as the hiring of the consultant was against the rules; hence all those involved in appointing him had to be taken to task.

In addition to this, irregularities committed by the consultant during the appointment had to be investigated as well.

The sub-committee directed the CDA to form an external inquiry committee in consultation with chairman and to investigate the matter and submit the report to the main committee within a month.

Regarding hiring of the new consultant, the committee was informed that the Engineering Wing was overseeing the hiring process.

A case had been submitted to the CDA board's meeting and the summary had been approved.

After the appointment of the new consultant, the estimated cost would be prepared whereas tenders would be invited after preparation of tender documents for the balance work by the consultant.

The committee chairman Senator Mir Muhammad Yousuf Badini regretted that no real progress had been made in terms of the probe and that the report prepared by the CDA would have to be submitted to the main committee as the time-frame of the sub-committee had been exhausted.

