ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) : Capital Development Authority CDA ) Friday issued a charge sheet against its two Deputy Directors of Law Wing for being inefficient and failing to pursue a case effectively.

The directors had not actively persuaded a service regularization case of CDA's daily wage employee, whom the Human Resource and Development (HRD) Directorate had terminated over unauthorized absence from duty, said a press release.

The official got reinstated through National Industrial Relations Commission court orders.

As per rule, appeal against the decision should have been filed by the authority within stipulated time, but the directors could not decide to file the appeal even after lapse of one year.

This lapse made the case time-barred; further more a writ petition filed by CDA against the decision in Islamabad High Court was also dismissed due to non-prosecution.

The accused officers have been directed to submit written reply within seven days to the inquiry officer - Director HRD-II.

The CDA management is taking consolidated steps to elevate and boost performance of its Law Wing.

Accordingly, strict directions have been issued for actively perusing court cases in different courts of law and any negligence in this regard will not be tolerated.