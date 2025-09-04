Capital fights dengue, daily drives to target mosquito larvae

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The district administration has launched a comprehensive and sustained campaign to control the spread of dengue virus in the Federal capital.

The spokesman of ICT administration said on Thursday that the initiative involves daily inspections and public cooperation to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds at source.

He said that the effort was being led by teams of Assistant Commissioners who were conducting daily operations across the city. These actions are focused on identifying and destroying larvae in stagnant water. The campaign follows a strict routine, with daily morning meetings to review the situation, followed immediately by field inspections by dedicated teams, he told.

A senior official confirmed that all necessary medical facilities are available for patients affected by the virus. "Patients receiving care in hospitals are being monitored," the official stated. "Several individuals have already been discharged after making a full recovery."

The official further assured that hospitals are equipped to handle cases. "All treatment facilities for patients are provided in hospitals," the official added.

However, the administration emphasizes that success in controlling the outbreak depends heavily on citizen participation. The public is urged to adhere to standard operating procedures to remain safe.

The Primary directive for residents is to ensure that water does not accumulate in and around their homes and business premises. Stagnant water in plant pots, discarded tires, water tanks, and uncovered containers serves as the primary breeding site for the mosquitoes that carry the dengue virus.

The district administration and Health Department teams are working to inspect public areas, but they require community support to access private properties for effective monitoring. The administration has made a direct appeal to the public for collaboration.

"Residents must cooperate with teams from the district administration and the health department to prevent the breeding of larvae," the official stated. This cooperation is seen as the most critical component in breaking the transmission cycle of the disease.

Residents are encouraged to take personal responsibility for their immediate environment. Simple steps, such as properly covering water storage containers, regularly changing water in pet bowls and vases, and clearing clogged roof drains, can have a significant impact on reducing the risk of transmission.

The administration has also indicated that its teams were operating on a door-to-door awareness and inspection basis in several sectors. The public is requested to facilitate these teams and allow them to check for potential breeding sites.