Capital gets two more shelter homes in Islamabad

The Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICTA) has established two more shelter homes (Panaah Gah) one at Bharakahu and the other in the area of Tarnol for the homeless and needy people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICTA) has established two more shelter homes (Panaah Gah) one at Bharakahu and the other in the area of Tarnol for the homeless and needy people.

The decision was taken owing to rising number of homeless people and cold wave across the city, Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad, Hamza Sahfqaat told APP on Monday.

"All the basic and necessary arrangements are being ensured like bedding, quilts, heater, water and meal to the visitors at the shelter homes," he added.

The each 'Panaah Gah' presently set up on tents would provide accommodation to approximately 60 persons, he said, adding the new set up would be shifted to fabricated material structure in three to four days.

In response to a question, Hamza said, the expenses at the shelter homes would be beared by the philanthropists while local administration staff would also provide technical assistance to run the affairs at the 'Panaah Gah'.

To another query, he said, in existing three 'Panaah Gah' only one or two women seldom visited at I-11 shelter home, adding if women comes here at the news shelter homes the authority would make separate arrangements for them.

Meanwhile, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Faisal Javed visited new shelter home and reviewed the facilities being provided by the administration to the homeless people over there.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the government was taking steps for the betterment of the weaker segments of the society.

The Capital city had already three 'Panaah Gah' functional across the city including I-11, Peshawar Morr and Tarlai , but after the inclusion of two more the Islamabad stands at five shelter homes, he added.

\395