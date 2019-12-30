UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Capital Gets Two More Shelter Homes In Islamabad

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 04:43 PM

Capital gets two more shelter homes in Islamabad

The Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICTA) has established two more shelter homes (Panaah Gah) one at Bharakahu and the other in the area of Tarnol for the homeless and needy people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICTA) has established two more shelter homes (Panaah Gah) one at Bharakahu and the other in the area of Tarnol for the homeless and needy people.

The decision was taken owing to rising number of homeless people and cold wave across the city, Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad, Hamza Sahfqaat told APP on Monday.

"All the basic and necessary arrangements are being ensured like bedding, quilts, heater, water and meal to the visitors at the shelter homes," he added.

The each 'Panaah Gah' presently set up on tents would provide accommodation to approximately 60 persons, he said, adding the new set up would be shifted to fabricated material structure in three to four days.

In response to a question, Hamza said, the expenses at the shelter homes would be beared by the philanthropists while local administration staff would also provide technical assistance to run the affairs at the 'Panaah Gah'.

To another query, he said, in existing three 'Panaah Gah' only one or two women seldom visited at I-11 shelter home, adding if women comes here at the news shelter homes the authority would make separate arrangements for them.

Meanwhile, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Faisal Javed visited new shelter home and reviewed the facilities being provided by the administration to the homeless people over there.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the government was taking steps for the betterment of the weaker segments of the society.

The Capital city had already three 'Panaah Gah' functional across the city including I-11, Peshawar Morr and Tarlai , but after the inclusion of two more the Islamabad stands at five shelter homes, he added.

\395

Related Topics

Islamabad Senate Peshawar Water Women All Government

Recent Stories

Indian govt amends Army Act, extends age limit for ..

16 seconds ago

PTI did not take Karachi’s problems seriously, c ..

12 minutes ago

Turkish Police Arrest About 100 Foreigners Suspect ..

3 minutes ago

Court extends four days physical remand of child m ..

3 minutes ago

China's takeout sector expected to exceed 600 bln ..

3 minutes ago

2019 was hottest year on record for Russia: weathe ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.