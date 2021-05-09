UrduPoint.com
Capital Giving Deserted Look As Working Class People Leaving For Their Hometowns

Sumaira FH 14 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 04:20 PM

Capital giving deserted look as working class people leaving for their hometowns

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :The capital city is giving deserted look as most of the natives have left for their home towns little earlier to celebrate the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr due to closure of inter-city public transport aimed at to curtailing COVID-19.

While those who have their own transport are also leaving for their native towns to enjoy the festival with their loved ones, taking advantage of the long holidays from May 8-16.

The hustle and bustle of the city faded away after closure of markets and public transport to ensure prevention of the citizens from the deadly virus.

"I left for my hometown Bahawalpur prior to the closure of public transport to visit my parents and celebrate the upcoming Eid festival", Fatima Sohail, a working woman said.

Talking to APP, she said, "I bought all the essentials but could not manage to buy bangles and henna till the last minute due to rush in markets and now the shops are closed".

"This festival of Eid is very important for us to spend more time with our parents after remaining busy in job outstation", she said.

Amina Yusuf, a resident of the capital city said that Eid is the only occasion when we find time to visit our friends but most of the people left the city and we are unable to enjoy the vacations.

She was of the view that although all these steps being taken to stop the spread of deadly Coronavirus but this made our occasion colorless and we are feeling like a hostage in the houses.

Sharing the positive side, she said that due to long holidays this Eid, we will be having enough time to spend with our family and we have planned to watch movies and enjoy BBQ at home.

It is a routine for most of the natives living in Islamabad to leave for their hometowns on the occasion of Eid to spend quality time with their loved ones and celebrate the festival in the fullest manner.

However prior to this Eid, the main markets, public places and other recreational points in the capital have been closed to prevent the citizens from risk of catching COVID-19 which has further added to its desertness.

"Every source of possible entertainment like recreational spots, markets, malls etc were closed down before Eid so we are restricted to homes and have less opportunity to enjoy the festival but this is in a larger interest of all as nothing is important than health", Ejaz Ahmed, a resident of F-10/3 said.

"We must try to engage our kids in home based entertaining activities, curtailing their outside social interactions to maximum level for ensuring their safety on Eid. Staying alive and healthy is a must, if we want to enjoy future festivals", he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that inter-city public transport was closed from May 8 in accordance with the directives of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in the Federal capital and most of the natives left for their hometowns to celebrate the Eid festival.

