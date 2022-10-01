Capital health teams vigilantly monitoring mosquito-larva in localities to control Dengue cases: DHO

ISLAMABAD, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :Islamabad health administration has sped up anti-dengue drive because during the ongoing dengue surveillance a significant amount of larvae were found and over 2000 Dengue cases were reported yet now , District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Zaeem Zia said on Saturday.

Talking to ptv news channel, he also appealed to people to take early precautionary measures and destroy the breeding sites of dengue mosquitoes.

He said that these mosquitoes breed in fresh stagnant water and are responsible for the spread of Dengue fever in the city.

He said the health services directorate of CDA has geared up efforts against the virus, adding that the city was divided into different zones with the deployment of field teams.

The surveillance and monitoring teams were visiting respective sectors' green areas, slum areas, mosques, markets, shops, and residential streets to explore hot spots and high-risk areas where the dengue mosquitoes can breed, he added.

An awareness campaigns through lady health workers are also being launched at all levels to make the anti-dengue campaign effective so that citizens can take the necessary precautionary measures to protect themselves from dengue fever.

The health authorities have been strictly directed to utilize all available resources to control dengue in all neighborhood areas of the capital city, he added.

Special teams were also be formed on an emergency basis in view of the possible spread of dengue mosquitoes, he mentioned.

Dr Rashida Batool also advised people that they should take precautionary measures to reduce mosquito bites by wearing full-sleeve shirts and long dresses to cover themselves and use repellents, coils and electric vapour mats.

She appeal to citizens to keep their houses and streets clean otherwise mosquitoes cannot be eradicated.

She feared that if timely measures were not taken the dengue situation may get out of control, so all departments and citizens should be fully alert.

People should also adopt safety measures and close windows in the evening and the morning, she added.