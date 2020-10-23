Capital Hospital provides free medical services to CDA employees: Senate told

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Ministry of Interior on Friday informed Senate that Capital Hospital is a departmental hospital comprising of 296 beds primarily meant to provide 100 per cent free services to the Capital Development Authority (CDA) employees and their families both in-service and retired.

In a written reply on the question of Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi, the ministry of Interior said that the hospital was also open for general public with free of cost emergency services 24/7 but other services are charged as per CDA approved rates.

"It is fact that some new departments including cardiac surgery and international cardiology could not be started due to non recruitment of concerned staff. However, the Standing committee on Interior, advised for re-advertisement to make recruitment against 209 vacant posts by HRD CDA.