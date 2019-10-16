The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has started the construction work on the additional block of the Capital Hospital, which would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs168 million

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has started the construction work on the additional block of the Capital Hospital, which would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs168 million.

The construction work include of five-storey building including air-conditioning, electrical work and installation of generators and other allied facilities.� According to the CDA official, the block will be five-storey building and will have 100-bed facility. Furthermore, ICUs and CCUs will be established in this�block.

Authority has already completed the dismantling of single-storey old portion, he added.

CDA management has issued instructions that the construction work could be carried out in hours when load of patient lessened.

In this regard, work on construction of additional block is being carried out after OPD and late hours as well.

Arrangements, including construction of platform, for shifting of IESCO transformer and main electricity installations have been completed while shifting process would be completed during next two days.

Furthermore, in line with the instructions of management, construction area has been properly cordoned off for safety purpose and to ensure that patients visiting the hospital have to face no difficulties due to construction activities. �Engineering Wing of the authority has been tasked to carry speedy execution of the project as well as to ensure quality of construction work.