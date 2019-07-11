UrduPoint.com
Capital In Grip Of Water Scarcity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :The residents of different sectors in Islamabad are facing a sever water shortage due to negligence of Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) as the city's urban areas are being supplied around 60 million gallons of water daily (MGD) against a demand for 110 MGD.

The MCI receives 25 MGD from Simly Dam, 9 MGD from Khanpur Dam and almost 25 MGD from 160 functional tubewells. According to MCI officials, there are 193 tubewells in the city, of which 33 are not functional.

The rural areas, comprising half of the capital's population, also requires 110 MGD but the MCI has no mechanism to supply water to most rural union councils.

Residents instead rely either on past water projects launched by the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration or on boring.

Officials said that the MCI could save water by replacing rusting pipelines, but no steps have been taken in this regard. Sources also said that of a total 30 tankers, eight cannot be repaired while only 13 are on the roads.

The officials said that the water directorate used to be part of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) but was devolved to the MCI after the local government was formed in 2016. However, the MCI does not have the funds to upgrade water supply lines.

Mayor Sheikh Anser Aziz said the MCI has been working to mitigate people's suffering, but "the issue is that we have been facing a shortage of funding. Earlier, we were receiving a loan from the CDA, but the CDA stopped the loan six months ago, putting us in trouble."

