Capital may get car theatre next month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration was planning to open up a car theatre in the city to provide recreational activity to islooties during the times of coronavirus pandemic.

"We plan to have a car cinema next month and the administration was working on it," Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat hinted the opening of drive-in movie theatre in response to a tweet at his social media handler.

Recently, a Twitter user, Faizan Khan shared the idea while tagging DC of holding a car theater at F-9 park, every weekend until the second wave of Covid-19 ends.

Residents of Islamabad regularly reach out to the DC on social media, and get prompt response on their complaints and suggestions.

Netizens from Islamabad are giving a mixed response over the announcement.

While most people are praising Hamza Shafqaat for being the "coolest" DC, some have expressed concerns over the potential increase in air pollution due to vehicular emissions.

Talking to APP on Wednesday, Hamza Shafqaat said Drive-in movie theaters have the advantages of in-person viewing while staying in the comfort, privacy and safety of your own vehicle.

"Social distancing is built-in, as cars are often parked six or more feet away from each other and proper COVID-19 protocols make it easier to have fun yet stay safe", the DC remarked.

