ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has fixed December 21 as last date for withdrawal of candidature for Mayor vacant seat of Federal capital.

According to ECP, December 22 will be the last date for publication of list of contesting candidates along with symbols while the date of consolidation and declaration of result by the Returning Officer will be December 29.

It added the date of scrutiny of nomination papers by the Returning Officer was December 16 while December 18 will be the last date for deciding appeals by Appellate authority.

The commission has received the objection on the nomination papers on December 14 for vacant seat of Mayor.

The last date for filing of appeals against decisions of the Returning Officer (accepting and rejecting the nomination papers) was December 12 while the date for publication of notice of all the nomination papers was December 12.

The public notice was issued by the Returning Officer (RO) on December 9 for Islamabad Mayor election to be held on December 28. The last date for filing of nomination papers with the Returning Officer (RO) by the candidates was December 11.

Through a notification, the commission called upon members of Metropolitan Corporation to elect Mayor of the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad, against the vacant seat as per schedule.