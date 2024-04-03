Open Menu

Capital Metropolitan Decides To Restore Historic Grandeur Of Qissa Khawani Bazar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2024 | 04:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Capital Metropolitan has decided to start beautification, revamping, and restoring the historic grandeur of the famous Qissa Khawani Baza under the Peshawar Uplift Program Phase II.

As part of restoration and beautification, metropolitan administration here Wednesday conducted anti- encroachment operation in the bazaar.

During the operation, a truckload of goods was confiscated and a fine was imposed.

Under the Peshawar Uplift Program, work has been started to clear the bazaar of encroachment and to install boards of the same sizes in shops like Saddar Bazar.

Director East, Rehman Khattak has also directed daily anti-encroachment operations in Qissa Khwani Bazar urging shopkeepers to avoid placing goods outside of their shops to ensure a smooth flow of traffic and uninterrupted pedestrian movement.

