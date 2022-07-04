Capital Metropolitan demolishes illegal constructions

Capital Metropolitan Government and district administration demolished illegal constructions on Hassan Pir Road graveyard land here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :Capital Metropolitan Government and district administration demolished illegal constructions on Hassan Pir Road graveyard land here on Monday.

The operation against the land grabbers was carried out on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC), Shafiullah Khan.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Saleem Ayubi and Chief Demolishing Inspector (CDI), Qaiser Bacha.

During the operation illegal constructions on graveyard land were demolished.

Speaking on the occasion, AAC Saleem Ayubi said that operation against encroachment on graveyards land will continue and no leniency will be shown to anyone in this regard.