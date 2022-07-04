UrduPoint.com

Capital Metropolitan Demolishes Illegal Constructions

Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2022 | 07:26 PM

Capital Metropolitan demolishes illegal constructions

Capital Metropolitan Government and district administration demolished illegal constructions on Hassan Pir Road graveyard land here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :Capital Metropolitan Government and district administration demolished illegal constructions on Hassan Pir Road graveyard land here on Monday.

The operation against the land grabbers was carried out on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC), Shafiullah Khan.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Saleem Ayubi and Chief Demolishing Inspector (CDI), Qaiser Bacha.

During the operation illegal constructions on graveyard land were demolished.

Speaking on the occasion, AAC Saleem Ayubi said that operation against encroachment on graveyards land will continue and no leniency will be shown to anyone in this regard.

Related Topics

Road Government

Recent Stories

Wildlife Dept confiscates Black Kite, accused help ..

Wildlife Dept confiscates Black Kite, accused help

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner Amir Khattak for ideal cleanliness ar ..

Commissioner Amir Khattak for ideal cleanliness arrangement on Eid ul Azha

3 minutes ago
 9882 proclaimed offenders arrested during current ..

9882 proclaimed offenders arrested during current year

3 minutes ago
 Meta's educational 'Chai Chats' series to foster d ..

Meta's educational 'Chai Chats' series to foster digital literacy in Pakistan

3 minutes ago
 Prime Minister, Hina Rabbani Khar discuss Pakistan ..

Prime Minister, Hina Rabbani Khar discuss Pakistan's foreign affairs, regional d ..

3 minutes ago
 PAL publishes book to promote Balochistan's litera ..

PAL publishes book to promote Balochistan's literature

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.