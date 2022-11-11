Capital Metropolitan to observe anniversary of APS tragedy

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :City Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali Friday announced that Capital Metropolitan Government would organize an impressive function in memory of the martyred children of Army Public school (APS) tragedy on the occasion of its anniversary on December 16.

Talking during a meeting with the parents of the martyred children of Army Public School (APS) here, he said that the sacrifices of the martyred children would never go to waste.

He said that martyrs always remained alive and the martyred children would remain alive in their hearts.

On this occasion, the parents of martyred children presented a few requests to the mayor to which he made a commitment to fulfill.

Haji Zubair Ali said that the photos of the martyred children would be displayed on roads from Hayatabad till G.T. Road and on Ring Road in honourable manner.