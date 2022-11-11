UrduPoint.com

Capital Metropolitan To Observe Anniversary Of APS Tragedy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 11, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Capital Metropolitan to observe anniversary of APS tragedy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :City Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali Friday announced that Capital Metropolitan Government would organize an impressive function in memory of the martyred children of Army Public school (APS) tragedy on the occasion of its anniversary on December 16.

Talking during a meeting with the parents of the martyred children of Army Public School (APS) here, he said that the sacrifices of the martyred children would never go to waste.

He said that martyrs always remained alive and the martyred children would remain alive in their hearts.

On this occasion, the parents of martyred children presented a few requests to the mayor to which he made a commitment to fulfill.

Haji Zubair Ali said that the photos of the martyred children would be displayed on roads from Hayatabad till G.T. Road and on Ring Road in honourable manner.

Related Topics

Peshawar Army Martyrs Shaheed Road December From Government

Recent Stories

What are key factors Pakistan need to focus to lif ..

What are key factors Pakistan need to focus to lift T20 World Cup 2022 trophy?

41 minutes ago
 Imran Khan's security tightened after threat alert

Imran Khan's security tightened after threat alert

1 hour ago
 Power generation capacity sufficient in country to ..

Power generation capacity sufficient in country to meet load demand, NA told

3 hours ago
 LHC Judge asks CJ to form larger bench on plea aga ..

LHC Judge asks CJ to form larger bench on plea against Imran Khan's disqualifica ..

5 hours ago
 Air Chief Marshal witnesses opening ceremony of Ba ..

Air Chief Marshal witnesses opening ceremony of Bahrain Air Show

5 hours ago
 Justice Aamer Farooq takes oath as Chief Justice o ..

Justice Aamer Farooq takes oath as Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.