Capital Metropolitan's Employees To Get Residential Plots: Mayor

Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2022 | 07:14 PM

Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali has said that the employees of the local governments have a crucial role in the uplift of Peshawar and that the Capital Metropolitan staff would be allotted residential plots

He made these remarks during his visit to the Office of United Municipal Workers (UMW) here on Monday.

He arrived in the office to congratulate the newly-elected Chairman UMW Malik Naveed, General Secretary Waqar Ali Shah and other members of the elected cabinet.

Former nazim Allah Dad Khan, Maulana Maskeen Shah, Director East Syed Waqas Ali Shah, Deputy Director (Regulations) Kamran Amjad, Deputy Director Mian Anis-ur-Rehman and other officers also accompanied the city mayor.

The mayor said the provision of residences to the employees of the Capital Metropolitan was his top priority, and for the first time in the history of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a housing project for them had been approved.

He said 800 kanal land would be acquired in two different locations at Pir Zakori Bridge and Northern Bypass. The payment of the plot would be deducted from the house subsidy of the employees to avoid extra burden on them.

He said that the employees who performed duties during Muharram-ul-Harram would be paid overtime while the employees of other departments, including Rescue 1122, Police, SNGPL, PESCO, and WSSP would be conferred with awards.

