Capital mosques to get Conical Baffles Gas Water Heaters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Senator Syed Shibli Faraz instructed Sui Northern Gas Pakistan Limited (SNGPL) to install Conical Baffles Gas Water Heaters in all mosques of federal capital which would reduce monthly gas consumption by 25 percent.

In a tweet on Friday, Shibli Faraz said, "Conical Baffles in gas water heaters will reduce monthly gas consumption by 25 percent. As such I have instructed SNGPL to install these in all mosques of Islamabad which will save Rs. 8, 00,000 per month in bills".

The installation of Conical Baffles Gas Water Heaters would not only provide relief to the faithful who visit mosques for offering prayers during the prevailing gas load shedding, but would also reduce gas consumption, he said.