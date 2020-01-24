Capital mulls body cameras to improve police accountability, safety

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Small body worn cameras have been placed on the uniforms of Islamabad police personnel to prevent increasing incidents of misbehavior with the citizens.

In welcoming the proposal, the Inspector-General of Police and other officials in Islamabad Police thanked the present government's positive step for introducing this new technology with police personals and hoped these body cameras can provide evidence against allegations of misconduct and corruption.

Inspector General of Islamabad Police talking to private news channel, said that these cameras can also record videos in dark night.

He explained the camera will be attached to the shirt pocket of the of the officer and will record all interactions.

The conversation clippings will then be submitted to the office of Zonal Superintendent of Police on daily basis.

"The camera will also help police officials to coordinate better with the common people of the country," he said.

Initially, the police department has purchased 10 cameras by itself, however, they will soon be provided to patrolling officers and on-duty personnel in police station.

Police official said conversations between police and citizens on at check points will be recorded through the cameras. During the next phase, modern cameras will also be part of the staff uniform in the police station.

This step is being connected to the Safe City Project. Moreover, the cameras will also help in identification process of terrorists.

official further said , "Body worn videos (BWV) will play a vital role in achieving this goal. It will become possible to have live coverage of incidents and those videos will also be used as evidence.

The official also mentioned that people sometimes misbehave with officials at check posts and file complaints against them.