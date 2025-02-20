Open Menu

Capital On Alert: ICT Admin Teams Mobilize As Rains Lash City

Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Capital on alert: ICT admin teams mobilize as rains lash city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Teams from the district administration, Capital Development Authority (CDA), and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) were actively monitoring the field to ensure smooth operations as the intermittent rainfall had been persisting in the Federal capital since last night.

In this regard, the district administration has directed special attention to low-lying areas to prevent any potential waterlogging.

Teams were working round the clock to ensure proper drainage across various parts of the city, said the spokesman of ICT administration here.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon has instructed all Assistant Commissioners (ACs) to personally visit these vulnerable zones to assess the situation and take necessary measures.

In addition to drainage efforts, traffic police had been put on high alert to manage the flow of vehicles and prevent any disruptions.

The authorities are focused on maintaining normal traffic conditions despite the ongoing rain.

The CDA and MCI teams are working in tandem with the district administration to address any issues that may arise due to the weather. Their presence in the field is crucial for timely interventions and to ensure the safety and convenience of the residents.

The DC's directive to ACs to inspect low-lying areas underscores the importance of proactive measures in mitigating the impact of heavy rains. By keeping a close watch on these areas, the administration aims to prevent any adverse effects on the city's infrastructure and daily life.

As the rain continues, the authorities remain vigilant, ensuring that all necessary precautions are in place to handle the situation effectively. The focus is on maintaining normalcy and minimizing any inconvenience to the public.

Recent Stories

ADNOC’s listed companies targeting continued gro ..

ADNOC’s listed companies targeting continued growth after posting $49.7 billio ..

11 minutes ago
 EDGE, Leonardo DRS partner to reinforce UAE defenc ..

EDGE, Leonardo DRS partner to reinforce UAE defence, industrial capabilities

26 minutes ago
 EDGE signs MoU with Point Trading Group for Night ..

EDGE signs MoU with Point Trading Group for Night Vision Goggles

26 minutes ago
 France's Naval Group in talks with UAE on unmanned ..

France's Naval Group in talks with UAE on unmanned systems

26 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Investment Office partners with China’ ..

Abu Dhabi Investment Office partners with China’s Wind Information

40 minutes ago
 Khalifa University joins ATLAS collaboration at CE ..

Khalifa University joins ATLAS collaboration at CERN in Geneva

41 minutes ago
EDGE, FNSS partner to modernise Armed Forces' infa ..

EDGE, FNSS partner to modernise Armed Forces' infantry fighting vehicles

41 minutes ago
 Dragon Oil expands investments in Egypt

Dragon Oil expands investments in Egypt

41 minutes ago
 Karakalpakstan Project wins Energy Globe Award 202 ..

Karakalpakstan Project wins Energy Globe Award 2024 in Uzbekistan

56 minutes ago
 EDGE, CMN NAVAL explore opportunities to expand gl ..

EDGE, CMN NAVAL explore opportunities to expand global naval capabilities

56 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Investment Forum strengthens economic ti ..

Abu Dhabi Investment Forum strengthens economic ties with China

1 hour ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Bangladesh opt to bat f ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Bangladesh opt to bat first against India

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan