Capital On Alert: ICT Admin Teams Mobilize As Rains Lash City
Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2025 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Teams from the district administration, Capital Development Authority (CDA), and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) were actively monitoring the field to ensure smooth operations as the intermittent rainfall had been persisting in the Federal capital since last night.
In this regard, the district administration has directed special attention to low-lying areas to prevent any potential waterlogging.
Teams were working round the clock to ensure proper drainage across various parts of the city, said the spokesman of ICT administration here.
On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon has instructed all Assistant Commissioners (ACs) to personally visit these vulnerable zones to assess the situation and take necessary measures.
In addition to drainage efforts, traffic police had been put on high alert to manage the flow of vehicles and prevent any disruptions.
The authorities are focused on maintaining normal traffic conditions despite the ongoing rain.
The CDA and MCI teams are working in tandem with the district administration to address any issues that may arise due to the weather. Their presence in the field is crucial for timely interventions and to ensure the safety and convenience of the residents.
The DC's directive to ACs to inspect low-lying areas underscores the importance of proactive measures in mitigating the impact of heavy rains. By keeping a close watch on these areas, the administration aims to prevent any adverse effects on the city's infrastructure and daily life.
As the rain continues, the authorities remain vigilant, ensuring that all necessary precautions are in place to handle the situation effectively. The focus is on maintaining normalcy and minimizing any inconvenience to the public.
