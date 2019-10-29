Capital parks still unattended, depriving locals from recreational activities

The city which was once quite famous for its number of beautiful gardens and parks has now been deserted due to the negligence of authorities concerned.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :The city which was once quite famous for its number of beautiful gardens and parks has now been deserted due to the negligence of authorities concerned.

Most of the parks and gardens located in residential areas which were chief source of recreation for local masses are now showing a deserted look.

The non-availability of proper benches, broken streetlights, swings and encroachment has aggravated the problems for the locals that were looking towards authorities for their humble look.

Aftab, a resident of Sector G-6 said, "Employees of the civic body don't come in our area on regular basis, we have even registered many complaints with Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) in that regard, but all our efforts were in vain." "It is the responsibility of MCI to depute experienced workers to look after the gardens".

Akhtar, a resident of Sector G-7 said, except parks all over the sector, including residential area, markets presenting shabby look due to improper planning for removal of waste.

"Dust bins and drums should be installed at the public places for proper disposal of waste". Raza, a resident of G-11 said wild bushes, broken benches and lights, swings and even walking tracks were in dilapidated condition that had not been fixed since a long.

He urged the MCI to look into the matter on war footings to restore the public recreational sites.

Munir, a local at G-9 said, instead of maintaining its natural outlook the park has been turned into sanctuary for wildlife and was abandoned due to no public visits.

With the decline in temperature, he said, wild boars could be seen roaming into the parks, keeping visitors away.

Sadia, a housewife at G-10 said broken swings and slides in the parks were depriving children from safe recreational facilities, besides posing serious threat to their lives.

She said public parks were the only places where women particularly households could easily manage a family picnic to spend their time which was now seemed impossible in the prevailing situation.

While contacted, CDA official held public responsible for giving a shabby look to the gardens as they don't care to put waste in bins and ruthlessly damaged the swings and other installed recreational tools.

"Every sector has a number of parks so it is quite difficult for us to carry out renovation and maintenance work within the available limited resources," he added.

He appealed the visitors to take ownership of the parks in their sectors by showing responsible attitude and avoid littering. The people should also cooperate with the authority to sustain the beauty of the parks.

\395