UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Capital Parks Still Unattended, Depriving Locals From Recreational Activities

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 04:06 PM

Capital parks still unattended, depriving locals from recreational activities

The city which was once quite famous for its number of beautiful gardens and parks has now been deserted due to the negligence of authorities concerned.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :The city which was once quite famous for its number of beautiful gardens and parks has now been deserted due to the negligence of authorities concerned.

Most of the parks and gardens located in residential areas which were chief source of recreation for local masses are now showing a deserted look.

The non-availability of proper benches, broken streetlights, swings and encroachment has aggravated the problems for the locals that were looking towards authorities for their humble look.

Aftab, a resident of Sector G-6 said, "Employees of the civic body don't come in our area on regular basis, we have even registered many complaints with Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) in that regard, but all our efforts were in vain." "It is the responsibility of MCI to depute experienced workers to look after the gardens".

Akhtar, a resident of Sector G-7 said, except parks all over the sector, including residential area, markets presenting shabby look due to improper planning for removal of waste.

"Dust bins and drums should be installed at the public places for proper disposal of waste". Raza, a resident of G-11 said wild bushes, broken benches and lights, swings and even walking tracks were in dilapidated condition that had not been fixed since a long.

He urged the MCI to look into the matter on war footings to restore the public recreational sites.

Munir, a local at G-9 said, instead of maintaining its natural outlook the park has been turned into sanctuary for wildlife and was abandoned due to no public visits.

With the decline in temperature, he said, wild boars could be seen roaming into the parks, keeping visitors away.

Sadia, a housewife at G-10 said broken swings and slides in the parks were depriving children from safe recreational facilities, besides posing serious threat to their lives.

She said public parks were the only places where women particularly households could easily manage a family picnic to spend their time which was now seemed impossible in the prevailing situation.

While contacted, CDA official held public responsible for giving a shabby look to the gardens as they don't care to put waste in bins and ruthlessly damaged the swings and other installed recreational tools.

"Every sector has a number of parks so it is quite difficult for us to carry out renovation and maintenance work within the available limited resources," he added.

He appealed the visitors to take ownership of the parks in their sectors by showing responsible attitude and avoid littering. The people should also cooperate with the authority to sustain the beauty of the parks.

\395

Related Topics

Islamabad Women Market Capital Development Authority Family All From

Recent Stories

Preliminary Date of Next Normandy-Format Meeting S ..

5 minutes ago

French police probe mosque attacker's motive

2 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia requested to increase Pakistani manpo ..

34 seconds ago

Man kills brother in Pishin

2 minutes ago

Director General National Accountability Bureau (N ..

2 minutes ago

Moscow City Court Leaves Baring Vostok Founder Cal ..

39 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.