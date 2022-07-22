Capital police all set to re-organize Safe City project

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has issued standing orders about re-organizing the Safe City project for efficient traffic monitoring and crime controlling

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has issued standing orders about re-organizing the Safe City project for efficient traffic monitoring and crime controlling.

According to a news release issued here on Friday, in the phase-I of the Safe City, some 1,500 cameras were being added with the coordination of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to enhance the project's capacity. Moreover, the nomenclature of DG Safe City was changed into DIG Safe City, while Director Operations Safe City was transformed into SSP Safe City, All the systems of Islamabad Capital Police would be centralized at the Safe City, whereas police reporting, response of the Eagle Squad, electronic media and other related systems would also be monitored there.

The Eagle Squad would not be allowed to erect any picket anywhere itself.

To ensure privacy and protection of official data, all the technical support to the Investigation Wing would be provided from the Safe City while electronic and social media monitoring was already shifted there.

The IGP, in a statement, said that by centralizing all the systems of Islamabad Police, the monitoring and response time would be shortened that would help provide immediate facilities to the public.