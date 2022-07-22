UrduPoint.com

Capital Police All Set To Re-organize Safe City Project

Umer Jamshaid Published July 22, 2022 | 07:08 PM

Capital police all set to re-organize Safe City project

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has issued standing orders about re-organizing the Safe City project for efficient traffic monitoring and crime controlling

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has issued standing orders about re-organizing the Safe City project for efficient traffic monitoring and crime controlling.

According to a news release issued here on Friday, in the phase-I of the Safe City, some 1,500 cameras were being added with the coordination of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to enhance the project's capacity. Moreover, the nomenclature of DG Safe City was changed into DIG Safe City, while Director Operations Safe City was transformed into SSP Safe City, All the systems of Islamabad Capital Police would be centralized at the Safe City, whereas police reporting, response of the Eagle Squad, electronic media and other related systems would also be monitored there.

The Eagle Squad would not be allowed to erect any picket anywhere itself.

To ensure privacy and protection of official data, all the technical support to the Investigation Wing would be provided from the Safe City while electronic and social media monitoring was already shifted there.

The IGP, in a statement, said that by centralizing all the systems of Islamabad Police, the monitoring and response time would be shortened that would help provide immediate facilities to the public.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Social Media Traffic Nasir Eagle Capital Development Authority Media All From

Recent Stories

Food Department foiled six bids to smuggle wheat, ..

Food Department foiled six bids to smuggle wheat, flour

1 minute ago
 ANF arrests two accused; recovers 10 kg heroin

ANF arrests two accused; recovers 10 kg heroin

15 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi's dengue patient tally reaches 17

Rawalpindi's dengue patient tally reaches 17

15 minutes ago
 KP Govt to issue universal numbers plates for vehi ..

KP Govt to issue universal numbers plates for vehicles: PA told

15 minutes ago
 11 drug peddlers, bootleggers held

11 drug peddlers, bootleggers held

15 minutes ago
 PBC Peshawar Centre organizes "Adabi Mela"

PBC Peshawar Centre organizes "Adabi Mela"

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.