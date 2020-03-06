Capital police apprehends 20 suspects during search operation

Islamabad Police along with other law enforcement agencies have arrested 20 suspects after conducting a search operation in the area of sector F-12 and its surrounding

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Islamabad Police along with other law enforcement agencies have arrested 20 suspects after conducting a search operation in the area of sector F-12 and its surrounding.

The search operation was led by Superintendent Police (Saddar) Muhammad Umer Khan and included personnel of Counter Terrorism Force, police commandos, lady commandos, staff of Bomb Disposal Squad.

The police teams checked 200 persons by screening 150 houses, said a press release received here on Friday.

A bootlegger namely Muhammad yasir was held during the operation while 155 bottles of wine were also recovered from him. Moreover, the teams impounded one vehicle and five bikes which were later shifted to police station.

The case has also been registered against the arrested person and investigation was being carried out.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed said the purpose of those search operations was to heighten the security of Federal capital and curb the crime. He directed all police officials for strict vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

The DIG stressed that it was collective responsibility of every person of the society to remain vigilant against those involved in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police in that regard.

"Safety of life and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility and no stone will be unturned in this regard," the DIG added.