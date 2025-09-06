Capital Police Arrest 30 Outlaws; Drugs & Weapons Recovered
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2025 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, Secretariat, Kohsar, Women, and Shalimar police station teams arrested 25 accused involved in different criminal activities during various operations.
A public relations officer told APP on Saturday that police teams also recovered 2,844 grams of ice, 944 grams of heroin, eight pistols, three Kalashnikovs, two guns with ammunition, and a dagger from the accused. Cases have been registered against them, while further investigations are underway.
He said that during a special campaign launched for the arrest of proclaimed offenders and absconders, various police teams also arrested five criminals.
Following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, the Islamabad Police continues its effective crackdown against crime and criminal elements to ensure peace and tranquility in the Federal capital.
Moreover, the ICT Police remain committed to protecting the lives and property of the residents, reiterating that no elements will be allowed to disturb public peace. Ensuring safety of citizens remains the top priority of Islamabad Police./APP-rzr-mkz
