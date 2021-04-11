Capital police arrest 423 drug dealers in one week

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :The Capital City police during ongoing operation against anti-social elements arrested 423 drug peddlers and recovered a huge quantity of narcotics and arms from their possessions, last week, said a spokesman on Sunday.

The operation that was directed by Capital City Police Officer, Ahsan Abbas was carried out in the provincial metropolis to curb drug dealers and save the young generation from ice-drug. The operation was supervised by SSP Operation Yasir Afrid.

The recovered illegal contraband included 11kg ice-drug, 26 kg opium, 5 kg heroin, 67kg hashish, 22 bottles of liquor, while the confiscated arms and ammunition including 141 pistols, 17 Kalashnikov, 11 rifles, four Kalakovs, 12 short guns and thousands of different bore cartridges.

The police said that operations against drug selling would continue till its final elimination from society.