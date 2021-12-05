UrduPoint.com

Capital Police Arrest 95 Suspects Of Street Crimes In Ongoing crackdown

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :As many as 95 suspects of several street crimes were arrested in ongoing crackdown since last month, said SSP Operation Haroon Rasheed.

Chairing a meeting with DSPs and SHOs held here at police lines, he directed all the subordinates to accelerate crackdown against street crimes.

The meeting was informed that all the arrested have confessed to their involvement in the crime while cases have been registered in concerned police stations. The aim of operation on street crimes was to save the young generation from narcotics and ice-drug and no leniency would be tolerated in this regard, SPP said.

