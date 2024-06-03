Capital Police Arrest Accused With Mobile Phones Snatched From Saudi Citizens
Muhammad Irfan Published June 03, 2024 | 06:30 PM
The Islamabad Police, following the directives of Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi, arrested one of the criminals involved in snatching of mobile phones from Saudi citizens in the F-8 Sector within 12 hours of the incident with the booty
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) The Islamabad Police, following the directives of Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi, arrested one of the criminals involved in snatching of mobile phones from Saudi citizens in the F-8 Sector within 12 hours of the incident with the booty.
The minister, who is in London on an official visit, called Inspector General of Islamabad Police Ali Nasir Rizvi and directed him to arrest the accused.
The police recovered the two snatched phones from the accused who was traced through geo-fencing, CCTV cameras and accused through cameras and human intelligence.
The police were conducting raids to arrest his accomplices.
IGP Ali Nasir Rizvi along with Deputy Inspector General Ali Raza visited the Saudi Embassy and handed over the recovered mobile phones to the Saudi officials authorities.
Interior Minister Naqvi appreciated IGP Rizvi, DIG Ali Raza and their team for their swift action.
"The Capital Police deserve congratulations and appreciation for arresting the accused and recovering the mobile phones," the minister in in his message.
Mohsin Naqvi announced an award of certificate of appreciation for the police team concerned.
Recent Stories
Inquiry initiated into mistreatment of patient at Mian Rashid Hospital, staff su ..
Pakistan's Hamza to defend his title in WSF World Jr Squash C'ships
Rangers arrest five suspects, recover arms, ammunition
Alert level raised for Philippine volcano after 'explosive eruption': volcanolog ..
Drug seized in Karachi's Korangi Area, accused arrested
India praises vote conduct with Modi tipped to win
Unpacking T20 Cricket World Cup
IHC acquits PTI founder, Qureshi in cipher case
SAU played key partner role during 56th Mango Festival
AB de Villiers defends Babar Azam against mocking of his English on social media
Highlighting historic decrease in inflation, Tarar reaffirms govt's commitment t ..
Rupee sheds 4 paisa against Dollar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Inquiry initiated into mistreatment of patient at Mian Rashid Hospital, staff suspended-Minister4 minutes ago
-
Rangers arrest five suspects, recover arms, ammunition4 minutes ago
-
Drug seized in Karachi's Korangi Area, accused arrested12 minutes ago
-
IHC acquits PTI founder, Qureshi in cipher case12 minutes ago
-
SAU played key partner role during 56th Mango Festival12 minutes ago
-
Anti-Corruption awareness seminar held at AIOU35 minutes ago
-
Nationwide anti-polio campaign kicks off to target over 16m children35 minutes ago
-
Pakistani AI startup clinches top spot at AquaCon invest competition35 minutes ago
-
Importance of trees highlighted through stage play45 minutes ago
-
31 new schemes to be launched in Health sector of KP, Rs. 232 billion reserved in budget-Qasim45 minutes ago
-
Athletics training camp starts45 minutes ago
-
Kohat Police bid farewell to retiring clerk Ajmal Hussain45 minutes ago