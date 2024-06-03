Open Menu

Capital Police Arrest Accused With Mobile Phones Snatched From Saudi Citizens

Muhammad Irfan Published June 03, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Capital Police arrest accused with mobile phones snatched from Saudi Citizens

The Islamabad Police, following the directives of Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi, arrested one of the criminals involved in snatching of mobile phones from Saudi citizens in the F-8 Sector within 12 hours of the incident with the booty

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) The Islamabad Police, following the directives of Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi, arrested one of the criminals involved in snatching of mobile phones from Saudi citizens in the F-8 Sector within 12 hours of the incident with the booty.

The minister, who is in London on an official visit, called Inspector General of Islamabad Police Ali Nasir Rizvi and directed him to arrest the accused.

The police recovered the two snatched phones from the accused who was traced through geo-fencing, CCTV cameras and accused through cameras and human intelligence.

The police were conducting raids to arrest his accomplices.

IGP Ali Nasir Rizvi along with Deputy Inspector General Ali Raza visited the Saudi Embassy and handed over the recovered mobile phones to the Saudi officials authorities.

Interior Minister Naqvi appreciated IGP Rizvi, DIG Ali Raza and their team for their swift action.

"The Capital Police deserve congratulations and appreciation for arresting the accused and recovering the mobile phones," the minister in in his message.

Mohsin Naqvi announced an award of certificate of appreciation for the police team concerned.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Interior Minister Mobile Visit Saudi Citizens Saudi London Nasir Criminals From

Recent Stories

Inquiry initiated into mistreatment of patient at ..

Inquiry initiated into mistreatment of patient at Mian Rashid Hospital, staff su ..

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan's Hamza to defend his title in WSF World ..

Pakistan's Hamza to defend his title in WSF World Jr Squash C'ships

4 minutes ago
 Rangers arrest five suspects, recover arms, ammuni ..

Rangers arrest five suspects, recover arms, ammunition

4 minutes ago
 Alert level raised for Philippine volcano after 'e ..

Alert level raised for Philippine volcano after 'explosive eruption': volcanolog ..

5 minutes ago
 Drug seized in Karachi's Korangi Area, accused arr ..

Drug seized in Karachi's Korangi Area, accused arrested

12 minutes ago
 India praises vote conduct with Modi tipped to win

India praises vote conduct with Modi tipped to win

12 minutes ago
Unpacking T20 Cricket World Cup

Unpacking T20 Cricket World Cup

12 minutes ago
 IHC acquits PTI founder, Qureshi in cipher case

IHC acquits PTI founder, Qureshi in cipher case

12 minutes ago
 SAU played key partner role during 56th Mango Fest ..

SAU played key partner role during 56th Mango Festival

12 minutes ago
 AB de Villiers defends Babar Azam against mocking ..

AB de Villiers defends Babar Azam against mocking of his English on social media

26 minutes ago
 Highlighting historic decrease in inflation, Tarar ..

Highlighting historic decrease in inflation, Tarar reaffirms govt's commitment t ..

20 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 4 paisa against Dollar

Rupee sheds 4 paisa against Dollar

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan