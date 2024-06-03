Capital Police arrest accused with mobile phones snatched from Saudi Citizens

The Islamabad Police, following the directives of Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi, arrested one of the criminals involved in snatching of mobile phones from Saudi citizens in the F-8 Sector within 12 hours of the incident with the booty

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) The Islamabad Police, following the directives of Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi, arrested one of the criminals involved in snatching of mobile phones from Saudi citizens in the F-8 Sector within 12 hours of the incident with the booty.

The minister, who is in London on an official visit, called Inspector General of Islamabad Police Ali Nasir Rizvi and directed him to arrest the accused.

The police recovered the two snatched phones from the accused who was traced through geo-fencing, CCTV cameras and accused through cameras and human intelligence.

The police were conducting raids to arrest his accomplices.

IGP Ali Nasir Rizvi along with Deputy Inspector General Ali Raza visited the Saudi Embassy and handed over the recovered mobile phones to the Saudi officials authorities.

Interior Minister Naqvi appreciated IGP Rizvi, DIG Ali Raza and their team for their swift action.

"The Capital Police deserve congratulations and appreciation for arresting the accused and recovering the mobile phones," the minister in in his message.

Mohsin Naqvi announced an award of certificate of appreciation for the police team concerned.