Capital police arrest six drug dealers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :The Capital City police on Tuesday arrested six drug peddlers in different parts of the Peshawar city and recovered 4Kg of hashish besides 660gm ice-drug from their possessions, said a spokesman.

The AJMS police arrested a suspect Akhtar, the Khazana police arrested an accused Farid Gul, the Faqirabad police arrested an accused Farman, the Gulfat police arrested a suspect Aurangzeb, the Sarband police arrested an alleged drug dealer Saifullah, and the Razaq police arrested an accused Dilnawaz.

All the arrested confessed their involvement in supplying drugs to the customers while cases were registered in concerned police stations.

The arrests were made in an ongoing operation against drug peddlers that was directed by Capital City Police Officer, Ahsan Abbas.

The aim of operation on drug sellers was to save the young generation from narcotics and ice-drug. The operation was supervised by SSP Operation Yasir Afridi.