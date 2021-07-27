UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Capital Police Arrest Six Drug Dealers

Umer Jamshaid 37 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 08:26 PM

Capital police arrest six drug dealers

The Capital City police on Tuesday arrested six drug peddlers in different parts of the Peshawar city and recovered 4Kg of hashish besides 660gm ice-drug from their possessions, said a spokesman

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :The Capital City police on Tuesday arrested six drug peddlers in different parts of the Peshawar city and recovered 4Kg of hashish besides 660gm ice-drug from their possessions, said a spokesman.

The AJMS police arrested a suspect Akhtar, the Khazana police arrested an accused Farid Gul, the Faqirabad police arrested an accused Farman, the Gulfat police arrested a suspect Aurangzeb, the Sarband police arrested an alleged drug dealer Saifullah, and the Razaq police arrested an accused Dilnawaz.

All the arrested confessed their involvement in supplying drugs to the customers while cases were registered in concerned police stations.

The arrests were made in an ongoing operation against drug peddlers that was directed by Capital City Police Officer, Ahsan Abbas.

The aim of operation on drug sellers was to save the young generation from narcotics and ice-drug. The operation was supervised by SSP Operation Yasir Afridi.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Drugs Young Afridi From

Recent Stories

South Africa National Defence Force Chief calls on ..

3 minutes ago

High Court Bar to arrange 'Quran Khwani' for Justi ..

3 minutes ago

CM directs to ensure timely,quality completion of ..

3 minutes ago

Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Khomchak ..

3 minutes ago

Shafqat Mahmood discusses educational cooperation ..

6 minutes ago

President condoles demise of Ajmal Jami's father

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.