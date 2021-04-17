Capital police arrest six drug dealers, eight kg narcotics recovered

The Capital City Police during ongoing operation against anti-social elements arrested six drug peddlers and recovered a huge quantity of narcotics and arms from their possessions, said a spokesman on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :The Capital City Police during ongoing operation against anti-social elements arrested six drug peddlers and recovered a huge quantity of narcotics and arms from their possessions, said a spokesman on Saturday.

The operation that was directed by Capital City Police Officer, Ahsan Abbas was carried out in the provincial metropolis to curb drug dealers and save the young generation from using of drugs.

The police recovered five kilograms hashish, two kilograms heroin, one kilogram ice and three pistols from their possession.

The police said that operations against drug selling would continue till its complete elimination from society.