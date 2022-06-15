UrduPoint.com

Capital Police Arrested An Accused Of Raping Foreign Woman In Islamabad

Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2022 | 08:21 PM

Capital Police arrested an accused of raping foreign woman in Islamabad

Inspector General of Police Islamabad (IGP) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan announced to arrest an accused of involved in raping a foreign women in the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police Islamabad (IGP) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan announced to arrest an accused of involved in raping a foreign women in the Federal capital.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, he told media that on June 06, 2022, a foreign woman had approached Aabpara police station for the registration of First Information Report (FIR) against her security guard for allegedly raping her at her house in sector G-6/4.

A police team headed by Senior Superintendent of Police (operations) Malik Jamil Zafar, comprising SP City Noshirwan Ali and other officers was formed under the supervision of DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chatha.

The team managed to trace and arrested the accused after collecting all the evidence from the crime scene and got the victim medically examined, he added.

He said the accused Mohammad Safeer who was a security guard in a private security company confessed the crime during the preliminary investigation.

The IGP said, the accused will be presented before the court after compiling a challan in light of scientific and solid evidence to set a precedent to avoid such incidents in the future.

