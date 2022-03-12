UrduPoint.com

Capital Police Arrested Eight Accused

Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2022 | 07:34 PM

Capital police arrested eight accused

Federal Capital Islamabad police here on Saturday arrested eight accused from different areas of the city, a police spokesman said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :Federal Capital Islamabad police here on Saturday arrested eight accused from different areas of the city, a police spokesman said.

He said that following orders of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas, a massive crackdown against criminal elements had been carried out.

Following the orders, zonal SPs constituted special police teams and assigned tasks to arrest criminals involved in looting citizens at gunpoint and other heinous crimes and to recover the looted items.

A team of Golra police station has arrested a drug peddler namely Yar Madar and recovered 1030 hashish.

Ramna police team arrested two accused identified as Aqeel and Mohsin Ali and recovered four stolen motorbikes.

Likewise, Karachi company police arrested a drug peddler namely Sadiq Masih and recovered 235-gram hashish. Secretariat, Kohsar, Bani Gala, and Nilore police have arrested four accused namely Qamar Ali, Danyal Naseer, Shehryar Anees, and Muhammad Adnan, and recovered two 9mm pistols, one 30 bore pistol, and one bottle liquor. Cases against all the arrested accused have been registered and further investigation is underway.

