Capital Police Arrests 16 Outlaws Including 7 Notorious Criminals

Capital police arrests 16 outlaws including 7 notorious criminals

The Islamabad Police arrested 16 accused, including seven notorious criminals and recovered looted money, narcotics and arms from their possession, a police spokesman on Friday said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Police arrested 16 accused, including seven notorious criminals and recovered looted money, narcotics and arms from their possession, a police spokesman on Friday said.

He said Deputy Inspector General (DIG) operations Waqar-ud-Din Syed has directed the police officers across the city to expedite efforts against criminal elements especially involved in drug trafficking, following the orders of Inspector General Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rural Zone Farooq Amjad Buttar constituted a special team under the supervision of ASP Usman Tipu comprising SHO Khanna Police Station Inspector Mirza Muhammad Gulfraz, ASI Haider Shah and others personnel.

The team arrested two pickpockets, Raja Khan and Masood Khan and recovered Rs 65,000 cash from them.

Similarly, Aabpara police arrested accused Zariab and recovered 12 bore gun from his possession. Golra police held two accused Hafeezullah and Mamraiz Malik involved in drug trafficking and recovered 1.

630 kilogram hashish.

In another action Tarnol police arrested accused Ahmed Naseer and recovered a 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession. Industrial Area Police arrested accused Saeed Akhtar and recovered 420 grams of hashish.

Moreover, Shams colony police arrested accused Junaid Ahmed and recovered 130 grams of hashish from his possession. Lohibheer Police arrested a bike thief Majid Ali and recovered stolen motorcycle from him.

Separate cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation was underway, the spokesman added.

During special drive against notorious criminals, the police arrested seven proclaimed offenders.

DIG (Operations) appreciated the performance of police teams and announced commendation certificates along with cash prizes for the cops.

He asked the officers to further tighten patrolling in their respective zones to secure the property and lives of citizens, adding that no negligence in duty would be tolerated.

