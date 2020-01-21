UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Capital Police Arrests 24 Outlaws In Islamabad

Faizan Hashmi 47 seconds ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 06:47 PM

Capital police arrests 24 outlaws in Islamabad

The capital police had arrested 24 outlaws including four members of two dacoits' gangs and recovered snatched cash, motorbike, valuables, narcotics and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman on Tuesday said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :The capital police had arrested 24 outlaws including four members of two dacoits' gangs and recovered snatched cash, motorbike, valuables, narcotics and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman on Tuesday said.

According to details, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan ordered a crackdown against criminals including those involved in dacoity incidents.

Following these orders, DIG (Operations) Waqar-Ud-Din Syed directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city.

Upon which, SP (investigation) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer constituted special teams under supervision of DSP CIA Hakim Khan including ASIs Aamir Hayat and Safdar along with other officials which successfully busted a two-member dacoit gang involved in snatching cash, and other valuables at gun point from the shopkeepers.

The gangsters have been identified as Babar Khan resident of Karachi and Arshad Mehmood resident of Gujar Khan, District Rawalpindi.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in incidents of looting people in areas of Golra Sharif and Shams Colony.

Police team also recovered snatched cash, three bikes and two 30 bore pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against them in Golra and Shams colony police stations and further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, SP (Saddar) Muhammad Omer Khan constituted special teams consisting of Saddar Zone officers which accelerated their efforts and one of the police team under supervision of SDPO (Saddar) Khalid Mehmood Awan along with SHO Golra Shabbir Tanoli , ASI Abdul Waheed and others succeeded to arrest two members of dacoit's gang identified as Sheriz Masih and Raiz resident of 26 Chungi.

The police team has also recovered two pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in incidents of looting people in area various area of the city. Cases have been registered in Golrar police station against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

Furthermore, Golra police have arrested Nayab Gul and recovered 210 gram hashish from him. Secretariat police arrested Hassnain and recovered one 9mm pistol from him.

Kohsar police arrested accused Bilal Abdul Shakoor and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Bani Gala police arrested accused Faizan and recovered stolen mobile phone from him. Ramana police arrested accused two accused Shahzad and Anees Mukhtar and recovered two pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

Sabzi Mandi police arrested three accused Zawar, Mehran Khan and Aftab besides recovery of two pistols and 360 gram hashish from their possession.

Police also arrested two accused Abdul Aziz and Saeed involved in decanting gas in cylinders illegally.

Khanna police arrested three accused Allah Rakha , Waqas Safeer and Aashiq and recovered two pistols, iron punch and 350 gram hashish from their possession respectively. Sihala police arrested five persons involved in immoral activities.

Separate cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials to ensure effective policing measures in their respective areas.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Police Station Mobile CIA Bani Rawalpindi Gujar Khan Saddar Mehran Khan Arshad Mehmood Criminals Gas All From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Sau ..

3 minutes ago

29 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler launches commemorative stamp for Sha ..

33 minutes ago

RAK Ruler instructs to compensate people affected ..

33 minutes ago

Masood Khan lauds Malaysia’s principled stand on ..

43 minutes ago

Airbus to build second production line in France f ..

45 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.