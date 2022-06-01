UrduPoint.com

Capital Police Arrests Five Criminals

Umer Jamshaid Published June 01, 2022 | 07:19 PM

Capital police arrests five criminals

Police on Wednesday arrested five criminals from different areas of the city and recovered 260 gram hashish, two liquor canes and weapons from their possession

ISLAMABAD:The Islamabad Capital Territory (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) Police on Wednesday arrested five criminals from different areas of the city and recovered 260 gram hashish, two liquor canes and weapons from their possession.

According to the police spokesman, a team of the Golra Police Station arrested an accused Muhammad Zahoor involved in drug peddling and recovered 260 gram hashish from his possession.

Likewise, Industrial Area Police Station arrested two accused Kamran Masih and Javed and recovered two liquor canes from their possession. Nilore and Shamas Colony police teams arrested two accused Hammad Sadiq and Muhammad Imran for possessing illegal weapon and recovered one 9mm and 30 bore pistols with ammunition from their possession.

The cases against all the nominated accused have been registered and further investigation was underway, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

