Capital Police bust four car lifter gangs, hands over keys to owners

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, Islamabad Capital Police, Muhammad Shoaib Khan announced the arrest of 12 suspects from four active car theft gangs during a press conference at the Police Lines Headquarters.

An official told APP on Sunday that the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Unit (AVLU) carried out effective operations, leading to the arrest of the accused identified as Muhammad Junaid, Noman, Abdul Rehman, Hamza Iqbal, Babar Khan, Arsalan, Muhammad Jibran, Muhammad Luqman, Muhammad Fayyaz, Shafqat Ali, Arsalan Anwar, and Noman Gulzar. He said that police teams also recovered 20 stolen vehicles of various models from their possession.

Speaking at a press conference, SSP Shoaib said that modern technology was utilized to track down the suspects, including reviewing previous records, setting up surprise checkpoints, and conducting decoy operations.

He added that the accused were involved in car thefts by breaking windows, using master keys, and specifically targeting down-model vehicles such as Corolla, Mehran, Khyber, Bolan, and Cultus.

SSP Shoaib further stated that the arrested suspects would be charged based on solid evidence to ensure their conviction. Islamabad Police remains committed to curbing car theft, and any criminal activities will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

On this occasion, SSP Shoaib handed over the keys of the recovered vehicles to their rightful owners. The vehicle owners expressed their gratitude to Islamabad Police for their efforts in recovering their stolen property./APP-rzr-mkz