Capital Police bust motorcycle theft gang, Two Arrested

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Islamabad Capital Police have intensified their crackdown on motorcycle theft, arresting two key members of an organized gang involved in multiple incidents.

A public relations officer said on Thursday that a team from Aabpara Police Station apprehended the suspects and recovered seven stolen motorcycles worth millions of rupees, along with other stolen items.

He said the arrested suspects have been identified as Anish Masih and Ramish Masih.

He said efforts are underway to apprehend their accomplices and facilitators.

He said operations against those depriving citizens of their valuable assets will continue.

DIG Muhammad Jawad Tariq emphasized the department’s commitment to ensuring the safety of citizens and their property.

