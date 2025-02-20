Capital Police Bust Three-member, Recover Stolen Vehicle Worth Mls
Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2025 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Islamabad Capital Police’s Aabpara Police successfully apprehended a three-member gang involved in multiple car theft incidents, including the theft of a white Fortuner, on Thursday.
A police spokesperson told APP that the operation led to the arrest of three suspects: Muhammad Ramzan, Muhammad Saleem, and Shahzam Ali.
He said the stolen vehicles, including a white Fortuner valued at millions of rupees, were recovered in record time. The arrested individuals were part of a notorious gang engaged in vehicle theft across the city.
Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police stated that the suspects would be presented before the court with solid evidence to ensure legal action.
He said Islamabad Police will continue crackdowns against criminals endangering the lives and property of citizens.
APP/rzr-mkz
