UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Capital Police Busts Inter-provincial Car Lifter Gang

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 06:50 PM

Capital police busts inter-provincial car lifter gang

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Islamabad Tarnol Police Sunday busted an inter-provincial gang of car lifters and recovered stolen vehicles from their possession.

According to the police spokesman, the arrested suspects were identified as Sajjad alias Zubair of Mardan and Hazir Ali of Sawabi. The accused were being investigated to arrest other members of the gang.

He said the accused person, during the preliminary investigation, had confessed lifting of vehicles from multiple areas of Islamabad and Punjab. The accused, which were wanted in 26 cases registered in Islamabad, Haripur, Abbottabad, Mardan, Sawat and Noshera against them, also admitted the selling of lifted vehicles in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the spokesman added.

He said the operation against the inter-provincial gang was conducted by a special team formed on the direction of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan who had ordered extensive action against the car lifters.

The operation, spearheaded by Deputy Superintendent Police Khalid Mehmood Awan, was also participated by the Station House Officer Tarnol, Inspector Arshad Ali , ASI Muhammad Ishaq along with other police officials, he added.

He said the IG Islamabad and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed had appreciated the performance of Tarnol police and directed the officials to step up efforts against the car lifters.

The IG also announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for the members of police team.

Related Topics

Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Abbottabad Punjab Vehicles Car Mardan Haripur Arshad Ali Sunday From IG Islamabad

Recent Stories

Campaign to support Emirati fishermen launches in ..

41 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets teams at forefront of CO ..

41 minutes ago

A decade of electricity, water conservation sees A ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai Customs recycles 48,000 counterfeit items in ..

56 minutes ago

WTO suspends meetings until end of April, staff re ..

1 hour ago

MOCCAE launches &#039;Children’s Environment Awa ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.