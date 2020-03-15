Capital police busts inter-provincial car lifter gang

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Islamabad Tarnol Police Sunday busted an inter-provincial gang of car lifters and recovered stolen vehicles from their possession.

According to the police spokesman, the arrested suspects were identified as Sajjad alias Zubair of Mardan and Hazir Ali of Sawabi. The accused were being investigated to arrest other members of the gang.

He said the accused person, during the preliminary investigation, had confessed lifting of vehicles from multiple areas of Islamabad and Punjab. The accused, which were wanted in 26 cases registered in Islamabad, Haripur, Abbottabad, Mardan, Sawat and Noshera against them, also admitted the selling of lifted vehicles in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the spokesman added.

He said the operation against the inter-provincial gang was conducted by a special team formed on the direction of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan who had ordered extensive action against the car lifters.

The operation, spearheaded by Deputy Superintendent Police Khalid Mehmood Awan, was also participated by the Station House Officer Tarnol, Inspector Arshad Ali , ASI Muhammad Ishaq along with other police officials, he added.

He said the IG Islamabad and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed had appreciated the performance of Tarnol police and directed the officials to step up efforts against the car lifters.

The IG also announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for the members of police team.