Capital police charge-sheet 7 cops on corruption

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Capital City Police on Thursday filed a charge sheet against seven suspended policemen and initiated departmental inquiry against them.

The decision was taken at the meeting chaired by Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Abbass Ahsan. He directed SSP Operation, Yasir Afridi, and District Police Officer Khyber district, Wasim Riaz to complete departmental inquiry as soon as possible and take strict action under four-point policy instructed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police, Moazzam Jah Ansari.

The CCPO once again warned policemen to avoid malpractices saying there was no place for corrupt and lethargic employees in the department. He said stern departmental action would be taken against those found guilty of corruption and malpractices.

It is pertinent to mention here that six police officials of Khyber district were suspended over charges of corruption. The suspended employees included In-charge police check post Takhta Baig, Khan Zeb, In-charge Kharkhano check post district Khyber, Asif Khan, Head Constable Traffic Police distirct Khyber Fahim, Incharge PP Khyber ASI Fayaz, In-charge Kharkhano Head Constable Safdar and Constable Mohammad Ishaq who was posted in Hayatabad police station.

Similarly, SHO Hayatabad Police Station, Hassan Khan has also been suspended over poor performance and meager supervision. He has been directed to report to Police Lines as inquiry against him was underway.