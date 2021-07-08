UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Capital Police Charge-sheet 7 Cops On Corruption

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 08:52 PM

Capital police charge-sheet 7 cops on corruption

Capital City Police on Thursday filed a charge sheet against seven suspended policemen and initiated departmental inquiry against them

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Capital City Police on Thursday filed a charge sheet against seven suspended policemen and initiated departmental inquiry against them.

The decision was taken at the meeting chaired by Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Abbass Ahsan. He directed SSP Operation, Yasir Afridi, and District Police Officer Khyber district, Wasim Riaz to complete departmental inquiry as soon as possible and take strict action under four-point policy instructed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police, Moazzam Jah Ansari.

The CCPO once again warned policemen to avoid malpractices saying there was no place for corrupt and lethargic employees in the department. He said stern departmental action would be taken against those found guilty of corruption and malpractices.

It is pertinent to mention here that six police officials of Khyber district were suspended over charges of corruption. The suspended employees included In-charge police check post Takhta Baig, Khan Zeb, In-charge Kharkhano check post district Khyber, Asif Khan, Head Constable Traffic Police distirct Khyber Fahim, Incharge PP Khyber ASI Fayaz, In-charge Kharkhano Head Constable Safdar and Constable Mohammad Ishaq who was posted in Hayatabad police station.

Similarly, SHO Hayatabad Police Station, Hassan Khan has also been suspended over poor performance and meager supervision. He has been directed to report to Police Lines as inquiry against him was underway.

Related Topics

Corruption Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Poor Police Station Traffic Afridi Post

Recent Stories

Raja Basharat to head Governor's committee on Aab- ..

7 minutes ago

Meeting reviews annual development programme 2021- ..

7 minutes ago

Supreme Court expresses annoyance over KP police's ..

7 minutes ago

PML-N, PPP destined to face 'worst-ever' defeat in ..

7 minutes ago

18 cases registered over illegal sale of LPG

18 minutes ago

Farmers advised precautions ahead of monsoon rains ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.