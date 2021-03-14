Capital police chief appeal public to avoid hoax calls

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Islamabad police chief Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman on Sunday appealed the masses to avoid making hoax calls as it may put someone life in danger.

"If we are sent to a hoax call, it means we're not available when someone really needs our help. It could be a matter of life or death," the IG said in a statement issued here.

He further informed that police emergency department 15 was playing an important role in receiving and transmitting calls from public.

But, unfortunately it received approximately 2700 fake calls each day that not only waste the time of operator but may cause delay in responding to an emergency situation, he observed.

The IG also directed 15 authorities to book the frequent callers and proceed legal action against them to avoid such happenings in the future.