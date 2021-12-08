Capital police chief assumes charge amid presence of police martyrs' families

The new Islamabad police chief Muhammad Ahsan Younus Wednesday assumed his charge amid the presence of police martyrs' families

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :The new Islamabad police chief Muhammad Ahsan Younus Wednesday assumed his charge amid the presence of police martyrs' families.

On the occasion, he interacted with the families of police martyrs and assured them of full support on behalf of capital police.

The families of police martyrs are our asset, he said and added that their welfare and care was his foremost priority.

"Each and every officer and cops of Islamabad police is servant of families of martyrs," said Muhammad Ahsan Younas.

The IGP said the cops who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty were like a crown on our heads, adding that the prime responsibility of the police was to protect the lives and properties of residents of Federal capital.

Later on, he shared his personal cell number with families of martyrs with advice to contact him without any hesitation.

"All the available resources will be utilized for the solution of problems being faced by families of martyrs," he added.