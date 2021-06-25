Capital police chief holds e-kutcheri, listen public complaints

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Islamabad, Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman on Friday held an e-kutcheri on social media website for addressing public grievances

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP), Islamabad, Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman on Friday held an e-kutcheri on social media website for addressing public grievances.

People from across the country put their proposals before the IGP, to which he directed the officers concerned to ensure timely resolution of complaints.

Most of the problems were related to traffic, delay in registration of FIR, activities of land-grabbers, drug-peddling and police attitude.

According to police officials, over 1600 people contacted through facebook while some 50 conveyed their problems to IGP through phone call in a two hour long session.

Speaking to the citizens, the IGP Rehman said police was striving hard to redress public issues as early as possible, adding that the purpose of such activities was to bring the public and police closer to each other.

DG Safe City Project, SSP (Operations), SSP (investigation), SSP (Headquarters), SSP (Traffic), SSP (Security) and other senior police officers were also present on the occasion.