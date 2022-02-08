UrduPoint.com

Capital Police Committed To Resolve Public Issues On Priority: IGP

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2022 | 08:37 PM

Capital police committed to resolve public issues on priority: IGP

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas Tuesday said his department was committed to resolve public issues on priority

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas Tuesday said his department was committed to resolve public issues on priority.

He said this while listening complaints and issues of public as well as retired and serving officials during khuli katcheri held at Central Police Office.

During the khuli katcheri, he listened the grievances of the citizens and marked their applications to the concerned officers for timely action on merit. He also directed them to send reports to his offices in the given time frame.

Muhammad Ahsan Younas emphasized that Islamabad police would not leave any stone unturned to secure the lives and property of the citizens. "Such interaction would be continued in future to provide maximum relief to the citizens" he maintained.

He said that positive image of policemen should be ensured before them through unbiased approach towards anyone. The IGP hoped that interaction during `open katcheries' would help to promote friendly policing.

