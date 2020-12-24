UrduPoint.com
Capital Police Devise Foolproof Security Plan On Christmas

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Islamabad Police have devised a comprehensive security plan for Christmas in the Federal capital under which over 1,000 security personnel including lady police will perform their duties in different parts of the city.

As per security plan, police source said that all zonal Superintendents of Police (SPs) will monitor their respective areas to ensure security in and around the churches.

The police have also issued a separate security order for all the churches, besides deployment of additional personnel to keep a vigilant eye on the suspects.

Different teams of Islamabad Police will patrol in their respective areas under the supervision of SDPOs and SHOs. The respective SPs will monitor the security and patrolling plan to ensure complete law and order in the federal capital on Christmas.

Volunteers along with lady police personnel will remain deployed outside the churches to facilitate the worshippers.

The police besides deployment of Bomb Disposal Squads in different areas will deal with any emergency. All police stations in Islamabad have been instructed to maintain their duty rostrum and nominate teams to patrol in all sectors and rural areas of the federal capital.

DIG (Operation) Waqar Uddin Syed said that Islamabad Police will fully cooperate with Christian community on this auspicious day and ensure foolproof security, besides promoting interfaith harmony.

He said that it is utmost duty of the police to ensure security to life and property of the citizens, adding that the police would use all resources to maintain law and order in the city.

DIG said that zonal SPs have been provided with the additional police personnel while the police reserve force will remain ready to respond to any emergency.

