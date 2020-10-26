UrduPoint.com
Capital Police Devises Security Plan On Eid Milad Ul Nabi

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 05:20 PM

Capital police devises security plan on Eid Milad ul Nabi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Islamabad Police Monday chalked out an elaborate security plan for main procession of Eid Milad ul Nabi on 12th Rabi ul Awal (October 30) and to ensure strict patrolling for religious gatherings in the city.

The decision for comprehensive security arrangements were made in meeting presided over by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar which was also attended by DIG (Headquarters) Muhammad Saleem, AIGs Special Branch, Operations, SSPs Traffic, Security, Headquarters, CTD, Additional SP and SPs of various zones.

IGP directed DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed to ensure comprehensive security arrangements on the occasion.

He asked for monitoring and surveillance of the processions through drone and CCTV cameras and to deploy teams of CTD as well as falcon on important points.

According to the plan the contingents of capital police and personnel of other law enforcement agencies will perform patrolling and security duties on this occasion and main procession starting from Sector G-7 will be completely cordoned off through heavy deployment.

Procession will start from sector G-7 (Sitara Market) and to culminate near shrine of Hazrat Sakhi Mehmud at Aabpara market after passing through various routes, the police source said.

All SPs, SDPOs, SHOs and other police officials will visit the routes of procession and ensure effective coordination among the security personnel performing duties.

Police officials will guide the cops and boost their morale in accomplishing duties in a responsible manner.

Around 1000 cops including teams of QRF, ATS, CTF and police commandoes will perform security duties on the occasion while special teams of Rangers, CID and Special Branch police will assist in smooth performance of their duties.

The police officers including SPs will also visit various police posts lying in the route of procession, check security duties and brief cops as how to ensure effective security.

The route of procession has been divided into four various sectors and four SPs, DSPs and Inspectors will lead security duties and monitor the security arrangements in various sectors.

Close liaison will be maintained with organizers of procession and other gatherings in the city. Cooperation of organizers will be ensured with the police and law enforcing officials.

Walk through gates will be installed at all the entry points of procession and metal detectors will be used for checking of participants.

Alternate routes will be specified for traffic during processions' timings and traffic policemen would perform duties to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

ITP FM Radio 92.4 would disseminate messages to update citizens about traffic situation on roads.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Udddin Syed has said that it is the prime responsibility of police to ensure protection to the lives as well as property of the citizens and Islamabad police will make utmost effort to fulfill it.

