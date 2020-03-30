Capital police distribute over 10,000 masks, gloves among citizens

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Inspector General (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed Monday said over 10,000 masks and gloves had been distributed among the citizens during an awareness campaign launched in the Federal capital to sensitize people against Coronavirus.

The DIG shared this information during a meeting held here to review the progress on an awareness campaign launched to combat the COVID-19 chaired by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zuliqar.

The meeting was attended by all the DIGs, Senior Superintendents Police, Additional Inspectors General, Zonal SPs and Sub-Divisional Police Officers, said a press release issued here.

Waqar informed the meeting that the police officials were playing a frontline role in containing the spread of virus. Their role in such critical time was praiseworthy, he added.

The IG Islamabad also appreciated the efforts made by the police to protect the lives of people by implementing the directives of the district administration. The police stood with citizens shoulder to shoulder in such difficult times, he remarked.

"There is no need to be afraid of the COVID-19, but fight it by adopting precautionary measures," said the DIG while underlining the need for ensuring uninterrupted supply of masks, gloves and sanitizers to the operational force performing duties at various police station, pickets and with mobile units.

He said duties of policemen should not be exceeded from eight hours.

Meanwhile, Aamir Zulfiqar visited the Emergency Hospital set up for policemen and directed the staff including doctors to wear complete kits.