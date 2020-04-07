Capital police distributes ration among destitute persons

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police Tuesday distributed ration among the destitute persons of the city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police Tuesday distributed ration among the destitute persons of the city.

The ration, donated by the representatives of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries, was distributed by Superintendent of Police (SP Rural) Malik Naeem Iqbal among the poor people, said a press release issued here.

Following the instruction of Deputy Inspector General (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, he said all out efforts were being made to help poor and needy.

Meanwhile, SP Farhat Abbass Kazmi visited Rescue 15 Office and various police stations of Islamabad to check health facilities being provided to the cops during pandemic crisis.

He met with policemen and inquired about facilities being provided to them.

At least 7,500 masks, 700 hand sanitizers and protection kits had been provided to the policemen, the press release quoted the DIG Waqar Uddin Syed as saying.

He said morale of police was very high in fight against the coronavirus. Their health would be protected by taking all possible measures, he added.

The DIG said the Islamabad police was on the front line in fight against Coronavirus. Efforts were being made to sensitize the masses about the precautionary measures required to contain the COVID-19 spread, he added.