Capital Police Establishes 'anti-land Grabbing Response Unit'

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 11:39 AM

Capital police establishes 'anti-land grabbing response unit'

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd April, 2021) Islamabad Capital Territory Police has established an anti-land grabbing response unit to eliminate 'qabza mafia' from the federal capital.

A committee headed by additional supretendent of police (SP) Farhat Abbas Kazmi, comprising four officers and 16 'jawans' of Islamabad police would initiate legal action against the land grabbers to provide relief to the victims.

The unit was set up on the special directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman to provide immediate help to the victims by taking prompt action against the culprits.

Islamabad police had tightened noose around the 'land mafia' and recently booked 31 influential land grabbers, acting on public complaints.

During the first phase 14 while in second seven persons were sent to jail after registering separate cases against them in the relevant police stations.

These people were involved in fraudulently selling government property to ordinary people through stamp paper.

Similarly, Islamabad police was also assisting the civil administration and Capital Development Authority (CDA) in crackdown against land grabbers, following instructions of IGP and chief commissioner Islamabad.

During the ongoing month the authorities retreived 2161 kanal land worth over Rs 2 billion by conducting as many as 27 successful operations.

The land was being utilized illegally for domestic and commercial purposes.

More than 80 first information reports (FIRs) registered and 102 persons were booked during the operations.

