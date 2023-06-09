UrduPoint.com

Capital Police Establishes New Division "SOAN"

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 09, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Capital police establishes new Division "SOAN"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :In a significant move to restructure its departments, the Islamabad Capital Territory Police have established a new Division "SOAN," dividing 27 police stations into five distinct divisions.

The decision was formalized through a notification issued by the Chief Commissioner's office, in accordance with the recommendation put forth by Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO).

Under the reorganization, the newly formed division, "SOAN," joins the existing divisions of the President, City, Rural, and Industrial Area, which were previously part of Islamabad Capital Police.

Driven by the recommendation of the ICCPO, the Chief Commissioner's office duly issued the official notification for the creation of the new division.

Notably, the Rural Division will now encompass police stations in Bani Gala, Shahzad Town, Bhara Kahu, Phulgran, and Nilore, while the City Zone will include stations in Ramanah, Shalimar, Margalla, Karachi Company, Secretariat, Aabpara, Kohsar, and Women's Police Station.

Similarly, the President Zone will consist of stations in Sumbal, Golra, Tarnol, and Sangjani. "SOAN" division will oversee police stations in Kanna, Korang, Karpah, Sahala, Humak, and Loi Bher.

Meanwhile, the Industrial Area Zone will be responsible for the Industrial Area Police Station, Sabzi Mandi, Shams Colony, and Noon.

ICCPO Khan said the establishment of the new division became imperative to accommodate the increasing number of police stations in the city.

The appointment of a dedicated Divisional Police Officer for the newly formed division is also expected.

With this reorganization, the performance of the police stations is anticipated to witness improvement, ultimately enhancing the safety and security of citizens while addressing their concerns effectively.

Related Topics

Karachi Islamabad Police Police Station Company Bani Nasir Women

Recent Stories

Ishaq Dar presents Rs14.4tr budget in NA today

Ishaq Dar presents Rs14.4tr budget in NA today

14 minutes ago
 UAE Space Agency sheds light on significance of CO ..

UAE Space Agency sheds light on significance of COP28

21 minutes ago
 World Bank mission visit to Punjab Municipal Devel ..

World Bank mission visit to Punjab Municipal Development Fund Company Lahore and ..

22 minutes ago
 West Indies, USA may be hosts for 2025 Champions t ..

West Indies, USA may be hosts for 2025 Champions trophy

26 minutes ago
 Russia's Balance Payments' Surplus Down to $22.8Bl ..

Russia's Balance Payments' Surplus Down to $22.8Bln in January-May - Central Ban ..

5 minutes ago
 Russia's Foreign Trade Surplus in January-May Down ..

Russia's Foreign Trade Surplus in January-May Down by 69% to $44.7Bln - Central ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.