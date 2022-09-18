UrduPoint.com

Capital Police Establishes Overseas Pakistanis Complaints Cell

Published September 18, 2022

Capital Police establishes Overseas Pakistanis Complaints Cell

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) has established an Overseas Pakistanis Complaints Cell here at the Central Police Office for early redressal of their grievances.

The cell, headed by Superintendent of Police (SP) Faryal Farid, would be functional 24/7 to facilitate the Pakistani expats, its spokesman told APP.

He said the complaints may be lodged via email address opc@islamabadpolice.gov.pk, through telephone number 051-9259022 or fax number 051-9259390.

The complaints regarding non-cognisable nature, he said, would be entertained within 24 hours, whereas in case of cognisable offence, the cases would be marked to the officer concerned to report over the matter.

A standard operating procedure (SOP) was also issued to handle/address the complaints.

Similarly, the police was also intended to set up an online complaint portal, enabling Pakistanis to register their complaints while staying at their host countries, the spokesman added.

The Inspector General Police (IGP)Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan took the initiative, following Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah's directions to provide speedy justice to the Pakistanis expats after resolution of complaints on merit.

