UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Capital Police Fail' To Control Crime

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 09:05 PM

Capital police fail' to control crime

The capital police have failed' to control crime from Islamabad, sources said on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th December, 2019) The capital police have failed' to control crime from Islamabad, sources said on Monday.Growing number of robberies, snatching and gambling in parts of Islamabad reflect performance of the police.

The sources said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of making crime free-state seems a distance dream.

The residents of Lohi Bher, Ramna, Secretariat, Koral, Noon, Sabzi Mandi, Nilore and Bhara Kahu has appealed to the police high ups to take notice of the growing streat crimes and take measures to ensure safety and security of the residents of Islamabad.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Police From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi banks record net income of AED15 billion ..

8 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss nat ..

23 minutes ago

Dubai International Content Market attracts global ..

23 minutes ago

UAE hosts second annual meeting of Food Forever In ..

38 minutes ago

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Ecuadorian Ambass ..

2 minutes ago

National Assembly leaves legislative agenda unaddr ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.