Capital police fail' to control crime

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th December, 2019) The capital police have failed' to control crime from Islamabad, sources said on Monday.Growing number of robberies, snatching and gambling in parts of Islamabad reflect performance of the police.

The sources said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of making crime free-state seems a distance dream.

The residents of Lohi Bher, Ramna, Secretariat, Koral, Noon, Sabzi Mandi, Nilore and Bhara Kahu has appealed to the police high ups to take notice of the growing streat crimes and take measures to ensure safety and security of the residents of Islamabad.