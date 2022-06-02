UrduPoint.com

Capital Police, FC Anti-riots Exercises Underway

Umer Jamshaid Published June 02, 2022 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :The personnel of Islamabad police and Frontier Constabulary (FC) anti-riots exercise were underway here to cope with any untoward situation in a professional manner.

The joint anti-riots exercises were initiated, following directions of Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah to ensure law and order in the federal capital.

Deputy Commandant FC Capt (R) Abdul Saeed Naveed Bhatti and Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan reviewed the joint exercises on Thursday.

The Islamabad Police is always ready to protect the life and property of the citizens, said Capital Police chief, adding that no one will be allowed to take the law into their hands.

More Stories From Pakistan

